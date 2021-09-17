Minard cleans up
There was sunshine, bunting and smiles galore to greet friends and neighbours for the annual Minard Community Trust beach clean on Sunday September 5.
Many bags of rubbish were gathered from the shore and roadside between Minard Castle and Quarry View.
The hard work was followed by a delicious outdoor barbecue. The organisers wish to thank everyone for their efforts and contributions.