Minard cleans up

People of all ages turned out to clean up the shore and road verges.

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now

There was sunshine, bunting and smiles galore to greet friends and neighbours for the annual Minard Community Trust beach clean on Sunday September 5.

Many bags of rubbish were gathered from the shore and roadside between Minard Castle and Quarry View.

The hard work was followed by a delicious outdoor barbecue. The organisers wish to thank everyone for their efforts and contributions.