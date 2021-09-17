Mid Argyll firms making things happen

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two Lochgilphead businesses have been named finalists in the national Helping It Happen Awards 2021.

Now in their fifth year, the awards recognise the role of estates, businesses and community groups which help rural Scotland thrive. The awards are managed by rural business organisation Scottish Land & Estates and sponsored by GLM.

Midton Acrylics has been nominated in the Business Resilience Award category, sponsored by Barclays.

The firm quickly and successfully adapted when the first Covid lockdown arrived, developing a range of shields and PPE for the NHS and other businesses while – with sustainability in mind – offering customers cashback on the material cost of all shields. The material is recycled and reused in their manufacturing process.

In the Rural Business Award category, sponsored by Shepherd & Wedderburn, Macleod Construction is one of the nominated companies.

MacLeod Construction Ltd specialises in timber frame construction and has developed high quality rural housing projects for over 45 years. With a community focus, the firm prioritises a local workforce to create jobs, increase skills and support Argyll communities.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, said: ‘After another difficult year for many businesses and individuals, the entries in the Helping it Happen Awards have shown how resilient, resourceful and passionate individuals, rural businesses and organisations are in order to make a positive contribution to society.

‘With two Argyll entries named as finalists, it’s clear that the region is home to people and organisations which benefit those in the area and across Scotland by providing jobs, housing or helping Scotland meet its environmental goals.’

The winners will be announced in a live virtual ceremony on October 27.