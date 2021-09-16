Tarbert folk hiking high for Parkinsons

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for charity thanks to the strenuous efforts of a group of Tarbert friends.

The Over the Hill Hikers are five keen hill walkers and climbers, all residents of Tarbert with a vast and varied amount of experience behind them.

Don Murray, Tony Baccoli, Callum MacFarlane, Will Hemphill and Tom Lewis scaled Ben Nevis on Wednesday September 15 in a fundraising event in aid of Parkinsons UK.

Will explained the motivation behind the climb: ‘We know of a number of local residents who are suffering from Parkinsons and we wanted to do this in honour of them and their families.

‘It’s a really worthy cause and we thought we could help this community as well as sufferers throughout the UK.’

Before the hikers set off on Wednesday more than £2,000 had been raised through donations in the village pubs and through their online fundraising page.

‘We have had tonnes of support,’ said Will. ‘I’ve lived in places all over the world through my life, but never have I come across somewhere so welcoming and supportive as Tarbert.’

The hikers have climbed hills throughout the world, and one of Don’s most recent climbs was a solo expedition up Kilimanjaro.

‘Although our ages add up to about 275,’ Jonathan said, ‘We are all still doing a lot of solo climbing, however, going in a team like this is different.

‘When you’re solo all you have to consider is your own breathing, your legs, your head, but when we’re together we think about each other’s pace. It’s a huge comfort to know we have each other’s backs.’

Donations for Parkinsons UK can be made at The Frigate and The Corner House or online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tarbert-Over-The-Hill