Last hurrah for Tarbert Gun Club seeking new home

After 35 years at Barmore, Tarbert Gun Club will stop shooting on the ground at the end of September.

A final shoot on Sunday September 19 has already attracted around 60 entries as the club looks for a new home after the Barmore property was put up for sale.

Many people have enjoyed shooting, great fun and raised thousands for charity at Barmore over the years and the club has members from all over Argyll and beyond.

Roy Laird of the club said: ‘We are actively seeking a new ground, and are hopeful of finding one.

‘I am sure that, like me, many will have many happy memories of being there over the years. Sunday will be a full set-up with food – and the last, I am afraid.

‘Please come along, have one last shoot at the ground and help us end on a high at Barmore.’

The day will be an article shoot – bring a prize, win a prize. Proceedings get underway at 11am and will continue until mid- to late afternoon.