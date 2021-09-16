Inveraray into Celtic Cup semi-finals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup – Quarter Finals

Inveraray 3 Oban Celtic 0

Inveraray are through to the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup semi-finals after beating Oban Celtic 3-0 in a spirited match at the Winterton.

Campbell Watt got the opener on 12 minutes with a clean strike from 25 yards.

Watt got his second on 55 minutes from the edge of the D, before Ruaraidh Graham made it 3-0 a couple of minutes into stoppage time.

There was only just enough time to restart the contest before referee David Mitchell blew for time and Inveraray now face Oban Camanachd in the semi-finals.

Bullough Cup – semi final

Kyles Athletic 4 Kilmory 1

Kilmory’s cup run came to an end at Kames Playing Fields.

With a number of players unavailable through injury and other reasons Kilmory travelled with yet another young team.

Kyles made the better start and scored an early goal through David Martin after just five minutes.

This spurred Kilmory on and resulted in a great equaliser from Bruce ‘Ronaldo’ Johnston on 25 minutes.

Kilmory were very much in the game at this stage but were undone by a soft goal as Martin bagged his second just before half-time.

Kyles upped the pace in the second period, with Kilmory struggling to maintain an attacking threat.

Two quick goals by Ross Donald on the hour and Finan Kennedy five minutes later sealed the tie.

Kilmory played right to the final whistle and can be proud of their cup run.

Holders Lochside Rovers and the Oban Celtic second team are still to meet in the other semi-final.

Mowi South League A

Taynuilt P Inveraray P

Inveraray juniors were unable to field a team for their match against Taynuilt at the Taynuilt Sports Field.