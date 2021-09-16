Collaboration key at new Lochgilphead renewables centre

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Wind energy supply chain specialist Renewable Parts has opened a new purpose-built Innovation Centre in Lochgilphead.

A decade after it was founded in the town, this development marks the next phase of the company’s journey to become the leading supplier of refurbished parts to the wind industry in Europe.

The new centre will support customers in reaching their carbon and waste reduction goals and enable the company to extend its supply of circular economy services into new markets.

Boasting a new research and development department, the Innovation Centre will also accelerate delivery of existing and emerging solutions to support in-service wind turbine operations.

The centre will become a collaboration hub, enabling Renewable Parts to extend its research and development both within and outside the wind industry, with a vision to create an ‘ecosystem’ of like-minded organisations willing share best practice to create a more sustainable future.

Partners currently include Zero Waste Scotland, The National Manufacturing Institute for Scotland, the Scottish Institute of Remanufacture, ORE Catapult, and the University of Strathclyde.

Renewable Parts chief executive James Barry said: ‘We are excited about this new chapter and what it means to achieving a net-zero economy within the UK and across the globe.

‘We look forward to welcoming our partners, customers, and collaborators, to the new centre.’

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor at the University of Strathclyde, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Renewable Parts to help support the global supply chain for the wind industry.

‘Wind energy has a central role to play in the energy transition and the drive to achieve net-zero emissions in Scotland and beyond and Strathclyde is at the forefront of research in this field.

‘By working together with Renewable Parts we will help to make wind energy even more sustainable while realising cost savings and efficiencies for the industry’