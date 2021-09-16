Announcements – September 17, 2021

BIRTH

RONALD – Andrew and Tracy (née Sloey) are delighted to announce the birth of their twin boys Jamie Andrew and Euan John born August 30, 2021 at the RAH Paisley. Massive thanks for all care received from Campbeltown maternity unit and staff at the RAH Paisley. All grandparents were also thrilled at their safe arrival.

ENGAGEMENT

CAMERON – MCNAUGHTON – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Laura, daughter of Jennifer and the late John Cameron, Southend to David, son of Sandy and Christine McNaughton, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

BOWE – Ronald (Ron) Allan Bowe, of Seacliff House, Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on September 8, 2021. Ron, 76, was the devoted husband of Catherine (née Barnett), loving and dedicated father to sons Robert and James, and a fantastic Grandpa to Jake and Francis. He welcomed daughters-in-law Jo and the late Ali to the family as his own. Ron is also survived by his sister Rona, brothers-in-law Peter and John, and sister-in-law Rhona. Throughout his life, Ron was full of energy which he poured into many interests. With his inquisitive nature and strong sense of fun, Ron was much loved and will be missed by many. Ron’s funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church today, Friday, September 17, 2021, at 12 noon, and thereafter at Achnabreac Cemetery. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK preferred to flowers please: Details at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rab-1945-2021-rip.

BRODERICK – Peacefully at his home, Langdale, Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead, on September 8, 2021, Michael Broderick, in his 69th year. Loving husband of Fiona; adored Dad of Chris and Daniel; much respected father-in-law of Laura and Matylda; proud Grandpa of Leo, Darcey and Natalya. (Roads Engineer, Argyll and Bute Council). A good neighbour, dear friend and popular work colleague to many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Wednesday, September 15. Sadly missed.

BROWN – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on September 9, 2021, Stuart Duncan Brown, in his 45th year, of 3 Ciaran Court, Campbeltown, much loved son of Stuart and Anne, dear brother to Amanda and twin of Andrew, loving uncle to Stacey, Shannon and Skye, a well loved great uncle and friend. Stuart’s funeral will take place (today) Friday, September 17. The cortege will leave the family home at 1.30pm. We will travel along Barochan, up Witchburn Road, along Meadows Avenue, down Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the Service at Kilkerran alternatively you may pay your last respects to Stuart along our route.

GLEN – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on September 8, 2021, Catherine Glen, in her 97th year, formerly of Machrihanish, dearly beloved mother of Alistair and a loving granny and great-granny.

MACKAY – Suddenly at home on September 7, 2021, Margaret Elizabeth Mackay (née MacCuaig), aged 76 years of 17 Argyll Court, formerly 18 Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead. Much loved wife of the late Duncan Neil and dear mother of Lesley and the late Derek, grandmother to Jenna, Blair, Hannah & Douglas. A graveside service will take place at Kilchattan Cemetery, Isle of Luing on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 12noon. All welcome.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully at home, Meadows Farm, Campbeltown on September 11, 2021, Margaret Stewart, in her 99th year, dearly beloved mum of Margaret, Marlyn, Wilma, Eileen and Katie, a loving grandma and great-grandma and a much loved aunt. Margaret’s funeral will take place in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church on Monday, September 20 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the Church at 1.30pm We will travel along Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Margaret along our route.

MCSPORRAN – Peacefully at home with family by her side, on September 8, 2021, Margaret Isabel McMillan, in her 93rd year, formerly of Kildavie Farm, Southend, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert McSporran, loving mother to Donald, Anne, Mary and the late James, mother-in-law to Arthur, Ross and Alison, and a dear granny to Alice, Stuart, Mark, John, Keira and Tegan.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

KIRKBY – Cathie, Wilma Sharon and families would like to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for the many kind expressions of flowers, cards and gifts received on the passing of John. Grateful thanks to all staff at Kintyre Care Home for John’s care over the last three years and to Norman, Claire and Joanne for the personal care John received at his home in Ford prior to that. Special thanks to Karen Connor, Adult Social Work Team, Campbeltown, Kenneth Blair, Funeral Services, and Ellen Gibson, Humanist, for a very personal, fitting and moving tribute to John. Finally thanks to everyone who attended at Cardross Crematorium.

MCMURCHY – Roy, Marlyn and family have been overwhelmed by the love and kindness shown to us since we lost Rachel. Thank you all for the lovely flowers sent to us and also to Brackley, and for all the sympathy cards, gifts, letters, phone calls and messages on social media, all very much appreciated by us all. At this time we want to thank Dr Elder and staff at Carradale Surgery for looking after Rachel over the years and Dr Toledo and staff at Campbeltown Hospital. Also, the Community Nurses for looking after Rachel so well in the last few weeks of her life and to the staff at Lorne Campbell Court, we thank you all for the care you gave Rachel – she loved you all very much. Thank you also for the kindness shown to us. Also thanks are due to Fiona Cook for always being there for Rachel. Our grateful thanks to the Rev S Fulcher for his comforting words and prayers at Lorne Campbell Court, Carradale Church and at Brackley, and to Tony Leighton for providing such lovely music at the service. Thanks to all friends at Carradale who came out to pay their respects to Rachel. Thank you to The Glen Restaurant for providing us with a lovely tea. Lastly to Rhys Blair and staff, a big thank you for their professional handling of all the arrangements.

MCNAB – The family of the late Isobel McNab would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind words, messages, cards and expressions of sympathy and support received for their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the care and nursing staff for the kind attention given and to Donald MacDonald, Funeral Directors for taking care of all the arrangements in a professional and dignified manner. Grateful thanks also, to the Rev. Dorothy Wallace for the very uplifting graveside service. The sum of £500 was raised for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

STROTHER – Cathie, nieces and nephews would like to thank neighbours and friends for their kind expressions of cards and flowers on the sad and sudden loss of Jim. We have to give thanks to the doctors and nurses at our local hospital for looking after and caring for Jim. We had a lovely friendly service by Chris at the Highland Parish on Saturday and another service on Monday by Philip Wallace at the crematorium, much appreciated. We also have to thank Kenneth Blair and staff for their care and attendance at the church and crematorium.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACKINNON/CAREY – In loving memory of our dear granny (Peggy), who passed away on September 20, 1994. Also our dear

Auntie Patsy, who passed away September 9, 2014.

Forever in our hearts and thoughts,

Loved and missed always.

– Love, Annamarie, Allan and Jake xxx.

MCCALLUM – In loving memory of Archie (Baldy), who passed away September, 19, 2001.

Loved, missed and remembered every day

-Your loving wife Margaret and family at home and away.

RUSSELL – In loving memory of Douglas Muir Russell who passed away on September 16, 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret Watson, much loved Dad of Craig, Angela and Darlene, loving Grandpa of Douglas, Ciaran, Rashan, Michelle and Mikaela and a loving Papa to Caitlin. Always loved and forever in our thoughts xxxx

SARGENT – Treasured memories of our mum, Senga, died September 18, 2014.

You are always in our thoughts,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot touch your hand,

We know you are by our side.

– Senga, Billy and family, and Roger, Heather and family.