Tractormen triumph at Machrihanish

Saturday September 11 saw ‘the Tractormen’ head to Machrihanish for the McFadyens Contractors Am Am, a popular event in the golfing calendar.

The Tarbert team of Duncan Johnstone, Iain Johnstone, Iain Macalister and Iain McArthur combined very well to take first place on 22-under-par to secure the coveted trophy.

At the presentation, Captain Stone thanked Darren Kelly of McFadyens Contractors for the firm’s fantastic support, complimenting Captain Gilchrist on a well-organised competition.

He also thanked Craig Barr and his team for having the course in excellent condition along with Jennie and Anthony in the pro shop.

In the Tarbert gents medal, Jamie Stuart took the honours with an excellent nett 60, including an eagle two at the second.

Brothers Peter and Bruce McLean were next on 62 and 65 respectively and Peter McLean had the best gross score of 70.

It was the ladies’ turn on Sunday with the evergreen Georgie Dickson showing the youngsters how it is done.

Georgie had an excellent nett 59 to take first place from Joanne Kerr and Frances Hardie on 61. Best gross score was from Sheena Ferguson on 86.

This Saturday, September 18, the Archie Miller Cup/cancer fundraiser takes place with members asked to gather for 12.30pm.

On Sunday the ladies play for the September stableford.