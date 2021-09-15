New firm wins 40th McKerlie Open Pairs

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Sunday sunshine, 16 pairs, the Old Firm and the odd infirm bowler all made for an interesting day’s play in the 40th anniversary McKerlie Open Pairs competition, sponsored by S&C Crawford builders.

The unbroken 40 years of generosity and encouragement from the McKerlie family through Georgie and Phyllis (Angus) have been much appreciated through the years.

After six rounds of league matches at Lochgilphead Bowling Club on August 29, the winners and runners-up of each section were whittled down to the final four pairings.

In an all-Lochgilphead clash, Neil Ward and Craig Bruce used all their experience and guile to pip Scott Gargan and Roddy MacDonald to the final.

In the other semi-final, Hamish McNeil and Richard Dewar were beginning to run out of steam as the newly-formed alliance between old and new Dookers, Sandy Crawford and Duncan MacGregor, launched a blistering barrage of bowls to set up a final encounter with Ward and Bruce, also known as the ‘grand-daddies’.

The final looked to be a tight affair in the early stages, but Tarbert’s MacGregor and Crawford of the Lochgilphead club soon began to find their range and ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Following a tremendous raffle, the prizes were presented by Phyllis Angus and Grandson Jamie Angus to the worthy winners.

Submitted

PICS: