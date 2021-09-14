Peat and Diesel Tarbert gig cancelled

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

West Kintyre Promotions has been forced to postpone its sold-out Peat and Diesel gig scheduled for Friday September 17.

A spokesperson said: ‘We felt we had all the correct protocols in place but with Covid cases contiuing to rise in the area we didn’t want to do anything that might contribute to a further rise.

‘Peat and Diesel’s Ullapool show was postponed last weekend and we held talks with the band’s management and decided to postpone it for now.

‘We are gutted but the boys are 100 per cent committed to playing in Tarbert and it is going to be one wild night when we get it on!

‘Please everyone hold on to those tickets and we will announce the new date very soon.

‘West Kintyre Promotions CIC thanks everyone for their understanding as they try to navigate through these times.’