Your Pictures – September 10, 2021
This week’s photographss were forwarded to the paper by Chris MacIntyre of Ardrishaig.
Chris caught a group of well-groomed bikers in Lochgilphead on August 9 taking part in the BarbersRide 2021. From all over the UK, they were raising money for Make a Wish Children’s charity.
BarbersRide was started in 2017 by a group of biking barbers who wanted to combine their love of biking and barbering with a fundraising charity event.
Up to last year they had raised a total of more than £66,000 for the charity.
Chris said: ‘The group of about 40 riders were heading to Fort William then Dundee and back down to England and will have done a total of 1,400 miles for a very worthy cause.’