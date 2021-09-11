Police files, September 10 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Fail to stop after accident

On Friday September 3 at about 12.30pm , a vehicle allegedly collided with another car at Colchester Square, Lochgilphead before leaving without exchanging details. Investigation by police has located the car and driver. Enquiries continue.

Vandalism

Between 7pm on Tuesday August 31 and noon on Thursday September 2, at Letter Daill, Cairnbaan, somebody scratched the bonnet of a red Renault Clio. Police are investigating the matter.

Should any member of the public have information in relation to this incident, they can contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Driver fails to stop for police

On Thursday September 2 at about 11.30pm on Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, a 38-year-old man was allegedly driving a car when police attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver failed to stop when requested before driving dangerously and crashing the vehicle into a wall. He was arrested and allegedly provided a positive breath test. The man was charged with drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for the police. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Racially aggravated harassment

On Wednesday September 1 at Tower View, Inveraray a report was made to police of a man acting in a racially abusive manner towards a woman. Subsequently police have identified and charged a 57-year-old man with racially aggravated harassment. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.