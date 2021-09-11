News from the districts – September 10, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kintyre

Kintyre residents can look out for new blue recycling bins arriving in September ahead of a new bin collection service starting in October.

The new service is designed to make it more convenient for people in Kintyre to recycle their domestic waste. It means the majority of Kintyre residents will receive the same recycling service as the rest of mainland Argyll and Bute.

The blue bin service will replace recycling bags for most residents, and new calendars showing the pick-up dates will be available on the council website by the middle of September.

Once collected, recycling goes to the Lingerton waste and recycling facility in Lochgilphead, operated by Renewi on behalf of the council.

From there it will be bulked up with blue bin recycling from Mid Argyll and sent on to a materials recycling facility in the central belt. There the items are sorted and then passed to materials reprocessors who create new products.

Dunoon and Kilcreggan

A business case for marine access arrangements at Dunoon and Kilcreggan ferry terminals has been delayed.

A report to Argyll and Bute’s Harbour Board has revealed that the business case for the projects, compiled by consultants Mott MacDonald, had been expected to be made available in August.

This has now been delayed while Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) considers what the new vessels that operate the routes will be like.

The latest update on the project was discussed by members of the board at its virtual meeting on September 2.

Kirsty Flanagan, executive director with Argyll and Bute Council, said: ‘A contract was awarded to Mott MacDonald in January 2021 for the completion of an outline business case (OBC) to consider the feasibility of design solutions which ensure safe berthing and passenger access at Dunoon and Kilcreggan of CMAL’s new vessels for the route.

‘Mott MacDonald are also working on a similar contract with CMAL for Gourock. It was intended for the results of this OBC to be available in August 2021.

‘However, the process has been put on hold while CMAL decide on general and specific design features of the new vessel/vessels that will be utilised on the triangle route.’

Campbeltown

Almost 40 Campbeltown properties – many in poor condition, some currently uninhabitable – are to be renovated by a Grangemouth-based property development company.

Real Estate Wealth Development (REWD) Group has purchased 38 residential properties and one commercial unit, worth a combined £1.4 million, with the intention of renovating and add value to them and provide up-to-standard rental housing.

The properties, some blocks and some individual houses, are spread across several streets in the centre of Campbeltown.

‘We are delighted to complete the acquisition of this 39-unit portfolio in Campbeltown,’ said Conar Tracey, REWD Group’s head of business development.

‘Four of the 39 properties are uninhabitable and will require extensive renovation with an anticipated budget of £100,000 to bring them back to life.

‘In addition to the renovation of the uninhabitable properties, we plan to spend in excess of £200,000 on general improvements and refurbishments on the rest of the properties.’

He added that, when the renovation works are complete and the houses are being rented out, the company may have to employ local maintenance staff bringing even more benefit to the area in the form of employment.

Argyll and Bute

Police Scotland is hosting an online information event aimed at Argyll and Bute residents who would like to consider a career as a police officer and wish to work in the area.

During the event attendees will learn about the recruitment process, training, the role of a police officer and the endless opportunities which are available to you once you embark on this exciting career path.

The event will be held on Thursday September 23, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

To participate in the event you will need Microsoft Teams.

For more information and to reserve a space, email recruitmentpositiveactionteam@scotland.pnn.police.uk providing your name and contact number and saying that you would like to attend the event.

Lochgilphead

Piping tuition has restarted – outdoors when the weather allows – at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, under the watchful eye of one of the world’s greatest players and Mid Argyll piping tutor, Pipe Major Stuart Liddell.