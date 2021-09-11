Gigha’s murderous new TV role

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Isle of Gigha is set for a starring role in a brand new television format.

Channel 4 has chosen the island to host a grisly combination of reality TV and a murder mystery, written by acclaimed crime author Ian Rankin.

Murder Island is a six-part series based around a murder plot, which will see members of the public take on the role of detective and lead their own investigation.

The amateur detectives will compete to solve the crime and build a watertight case that can stand up in court, all under the watchful eyes of some of Britain’s leading senior investigating officers.

The innovative series, produced by STV Studios and Motion Content Group for Channel 4, was filmed on Gigha during the summer and is due to air next month.

Ian said: ‘When it comes to writing a whodunit I usually call the shots, taking the reader only to the places I want them to visit and showing them only the characters I want them to see.

‘Murder Island is different. The detectives can follow any strand, uncovering clues as they go and asking the suspects any questions they like.

‘Will I manage to stay one step ahead of them? I think I’ve constructed my twistiest story yet, so let’s see!’

Craig Hunter, creative director factual at STV Studios, said: ‘I’m thrilled that Ian agreed to work with us on this project.

‘It was certainly a leap into the unknown when he set out to write the plot for Murder Island, but, in true Rankin fashion, he has created an incredible narrative, from which this exciting new format hangs’.

Gigha is the setting for new TV series written by Ian Rankin.

