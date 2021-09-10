Thought for the Week, September 10 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As my first summer in Argyll comes to its end, I have enjoyed seeing lots of visitors.

We have had some amazing weather and the photos flooding social media, particularly the sunsets, have been utterly stunning. We truly live in a beautiful place.

We have been blessed with some renewed freedoms while maintaining some things like face coverings which has allowed people to be out and about more, mixing with friends and family.

Our hospitality sector has been struggling to meet increased demands with reduced staffing levels. Our key workers continue to work flat-out and have sadly faced much abuse from people due to shortages and delays.

Everyone has worked hard to ensure people have had their needs and wants met.

It is annoying when we cannot have what we want; we have become accustomed to getting everything we want and in quick time.

We forget to be grateful for what we have, to be mindful that we are fortunate to have access to so much, even when not everything we want is available.

Watching the news from Afghanistan and countries struggling with hurricanes, fire and drought reminds us how fortunate we are.

I wonder what you are most grateful for over this past summer?

What one memory would you choose to carry with you and savour over the coming months?

As some of our churches prepare for harvest, we will be thinking of all we are thankful for and we will be remembering those less fortunate with our gifts.

Perhaps you would like to find out more about what your local church is doing. I know they’d love to hear from you.

Reverend Lyn Peden, Church of Scotland, Skipness linked with Tarbert Loch Fyne and Kilberry.