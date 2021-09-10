Tarbert Music Festival cancelled but Peat and Diesel gig goes on

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With cases of Covid infection rising to more than 800 per 100,000 in Argyll and Bute, plans for the return of some large-scale events are being put on hold.

It is estimated that one in 66 residents of Argyll and Bute is currently infected with the virus, with 703 confirmed cases recorded in the week running up to September 6.

These numbers have led the organisers of Tarbert Music Festival to cancel the 2021 event scheduled for September 17.

But a gig coinciding with the weekend’s events will go ahead.

A spokesperson for the festival said: ‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that we are having to cancel this year’s music festival.

‘This is not the decision we wanted to take, however, with rising Covid case numbers across Scotland we do not feel that having an event at this time is a responsible thing to do.

‘The health of everyone in the village has been at the heart of our decision and while we were all looking forward to getting together to listen to some great music, and doing that Tarbert does best, unfortunately this isn’t the right time.’

Adding the hope that next year’s Tarbert Music Festival will be bigger and better than ever, the organisers thanked everybody involved for their support and understanding.

However, a separate event scheduled for the festival weekend is still going ahead, following an announcement by organiser West Kintyre Promotions.

The popular Hebridean band, who have amassed a huge following in recent years for their entertaining gigs, are due to play a sold-out show in Tarbert Hall.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are still planning to go ahead with the Peat and Diesel show on September 17. With much bigger gigs and festivals going on up and down the country we are confident we can get the show on.’