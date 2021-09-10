MOJO – Hannah Boaden

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Hannah Boaden, orginally from the Ardfern area, got a real taste for music in primary school when listening to Norah Jones.

After that she paid special attention to words and melodies and after beginning the piano, aged just six, got into playing.

With a keen talent for poetry in high school, Hannah then went on to university and there she began to sing within an open mic group she helped to form doing mainly covers but always with her own input in originals.

Only recently Hannah moved to Argyll where she has embraced her creative spirit to new levels with the peace, scenery, fresh air and people everyone knows and loves.

Indeed her art work talents have also blossomed with exhibitions of portraits amongst her now inspiring song-writing skills.

She has also started to learn to play the guitar too.

She has done a few gigs with her new songs, especially playing the piano to a great response.

But now Hannah is getting herself ready to take her new set to a whole new level for the first time incorporating guitar/keyboard with support from her musician partner Paul and possibly the addition of a bassist for the MOJO show.

Hannah’s sound is an indie/grunge fusion style and her influences are Norah Jones, Porcupine Tree, King Creosote and Iron Maiden to name a few – so be prepared for anything.

Look out on her Facebook page for her tracks Chased a Life and Screaming Girl to get a real flavour of things to expect.

We’re in for a real treat and look forward to her raw energy and sound on our live stage.