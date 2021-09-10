‘Long over due’ water improvements to begin in Bowmore

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A £3million Scottish Water improvement project to upgrade the water network in Bowmore has been hailed as much needed.

Work is due to get underway on Monday October 11 to replace almost four miles of water main on streets across the town to help prevent bursts on the network.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman, who lives on Islay, said: ‘This is very welcome news indeed and is long overdue.

‘My constituents in Bowmore have been saying to me for some time that their water network was in need of upgrading.

‘These works alongside improvements to pavements and roads in the area which will take place after Scottish Water has done tits work will send a clear message that our island’s infrastructure is future-proofed for growth. ‘

Bowmore residents and visitors planning to travel to the island can access information about the project via the Bowmore water mains improvement project page on Scottish Water’s website.

They can meet the project team virtually, watch video fly-throughs showing the project scope and ask any questions about the work.

The infrastructure replacement will be delivered in phases by McFadyens Contractors (Campbeltown) Ltd and is expected to take around 18 months to complete, with traffic management measures in place at various times and locations.

Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager for the west Georgina Reid said: ‘Some of the water mains serving our customers in Bowmore are over 100 years old now and there have been a number of bursts on the network.

‘This major upgrade work is vital to add resilience to the water network for the future and help reduce the chance of pipes bursting.

‘We would like to thank our customers and visitors to Islay for their patience while we deliver this important water main improvement project.’