Furnace turns out in force for summer celebration

Furnace village was a riot of colour last Saturday as residents and visitors donned their brightest clothes to celebrate the ‘End of Summer Bash’.

Happily, the rain held off as more than 100 people turned out to enjoy a wide variety of stalls, activities and refreshments.

Karen Baird, chairwoman of the Furnace charity committee, which organised the event, said: ‘It was a great event and, as always, Furnace turned out in force.

‘We were particularly pleased that there were so many stall holders from all over Argyll, offering such a variety of goods from cakes and handmade cards to jigsaws and dog treats and cosmetics.

‘It would be good to see them all back again for our planned indoor markets.

‘To date we have raised over £600 for the charity which will help towards the refurbishment work on the village hall which is currently underway.’

One of the activities most popular with children and adults alike was stone painting, but outdoor bingo proved a hit too as the school carpark was taken over for a fun session.

More activities are planned for October when the newly refurbished village hall is due to reopen.

PICS

Ross Munro proudly displays his painted stone.no_a37Furnace01

Eryn Ross selects her colours for stone painting.no_a37Furnace02