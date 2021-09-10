Diverse and fascinating art trail hailed a success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

This year’s Artmap Argyll looks set to have boosted the local economy according to organisers.

The trail of 43 studios throughout Argyll included a varied mix of artwork and attracted visitors from throughout the UK.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘Visitor numbers were definitely up on last year and we have yet to assess the volume of sales, but anticipate that it has been a boost to the local economy.

‘As Artmap members our vision is to ensure that Argyll is recognised as a vibrant, creative hub. We deliver a range of events, public art installations and workshops that offer artists opportunities to collaborate on art projects, share ideas and exchange information. As a social enterprise company, all our funds are used for activities that benefit Argyll’s artists and communities.

‘Each artist went out of their way to create something truly skilful and original.’