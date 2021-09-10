All welcome to join Loch Fyne rowing challenge

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A challenge has been set for Mid Argyll boating enthusiasts to join a mass row across Loch Fyne this weekend.

The Upper Loch Fyne coastal rowing club has invited several local rowing clubs to row across the loch and back again from the Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray to the Creggan’s Inn MacPhunn bar.

The open event will set sail on Saturday September 11 at 2pm and all are welcome to take part.

The invitation also extends to anyone aged over 18 who would like to try out the new community-built skiff, Mrs McPhunn with buoyancy aids being provided.

For anyone keen to be a part of the event but preferring to keep their feet on solid ground, the boats will be on display at the caravan park from noon.