Two million children fed by Mary’s Meals

An Argyll-based global charity has this week announced that it has supported more than two million children.

Mary’s Meals was founded by Argyll fish farmer Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow in 2002 to provide food in schools in some of the poorest countries.

The first shop the charity opened was in Lochgilphead and it now has seven outlets across Scotland and has provided meals to 2,058,099 children.

The success of the Argyll Street venue saw Mary’s Meals expand into the neighbouring shop in October 2019.

The two million milestone was celebrated on Wednesday September 8 in the remote desert region of Turkana, Kenya where communities serve much-needed meals to children attending early childhood development centres.

Magnus said on Wednesday: ‘Today we celebrate an amazing moment in the Mary’s Meals story. Today, two million children ate Mary’s Meals in a place of education.

‘When we set out on this path we were overwhelmed by people’s goodness in donating – and that’s been the story ever since.

‘I thank you with all my heart on behalf of each of those children, for every bit of hard work, for every gift given, for all those unique things each person brings to this enormous Mary’s Meals’ table.

‘Thank you, and please let’s keep going forward.

‘For every one of those children that ate today, many more are still waiting for Mary’s Meals to come to their school, so we go on. But this happy day shows us that this vision of ours is possible.’

Mary’s Meals not only feeds large numbers of children attending schools in Africa, but also brings daily meals to children in non-formal education centres in India, the sons and daughters of vulnerable migrant workers in Thailand, young people engaging in education while awaiting trial in prisons in Niger and Madagascar, children affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria – through feeding programmes in Aleppo and neighbouring Lebanon and many thousands of young learners in Haiti.

Go to these links to hear Magnus talk about the miletone.

