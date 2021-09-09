Star pay penalty after cup draw

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scottish Amateur Cup 1st Round

Lochgilphead Red Star 1-1 St Peter’s

St Peter’s win 2-4 on penalties

Red Star welcomed St Peter’s to the Ropework last Saturday for their Scottish Cup first round tie and were disappointed to exit the competition after an even contest ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

There weren’t many chances created by either side despite the best efforts of the players with defences largely on top.

Star’s best efforts came from distance with Fraser Talbot going close to opening the scoring on a couple of occasions.

St Peter’s most likely route to goal was from set-pieces which caused Star a few minor problems early on, but left Jake Weir largely untroubled in the Star goal.

The sides exchanged goals late in the first half.

Star took the lead from a typically wicked Craig Aitken corner which caused a mixup in the St Peter’s defence and the ball bundled in off a visitors’ defender.

Star couldn’t hold the lead till the break and St Peter’s were back on even terms after a rare lapse in the Star backline; Jake Weir did well to save the initial effort but the St Peter’s winger reacted sharpest to score from close range. 1-1.

The second half was once again proving to be a tight affair with neither keeper really being troubled and it was no surprise that the game ended up going to penalty kicks.

It was the visitors who edged the shootout with Coll McCallum and Craig Aitken being the unfortunate players to see their kicks saved after Andy Weir and Lee MacLean had scored.

St Peter’s made no mistake with their four kicks and booked their place in the next round of the cup.

Although disappointed to go out, Star will be delighted to finally play a League game for the first time in 20 months tomorrow as they travel to Parklea to face Port Glasgow OBU.