Kintyre Tractormen drive off to charity golf day
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
A golfing foursome from Machrihanish and Tarbert, known as the Kintyre Tractormen, travelled to Glencruitten, Oban, to play in memory of their friend John MacEachen.
John’s family host a charity golf day every year to raise funds for local cancer charities after John died from a brain tumour.
Tarbert golf club member Duncan Johnstone was a rugby teammate of John and he attends the event annually with the three other ‘tractormen’: John Rennie from Machrihanish, Iain MacAlister, Tarbert and Iain Johnstone, Tarbert
The charity match was a success, raising in excess of £7,500, with all money going to local cancer charities.