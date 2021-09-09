Inveraray reach for Skye but just lose out

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup – Semi Finals

Skye Camanachd 3 Inveraray 2

Skye Camanachd reached the Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup Final after edging out Inveraray 3-2 in their noon throw up at Jubilee Park.

Skipper Jordan Murchison returned for Skye following a hamstring problem but John Gillies was out with concussion so William MacKinnon took over at full back. Gilleasbuig MacDonald started in midfield whilst Will Cowie and Ross Gordon remained on the injury list.

Garry MacPherson started for Inveraray whist Ruaraidh Graham and Robert Wood were on a strong five-player bench.

Skye took the lead on 25 minutes. Ross MacKinnon’s hit-in from the left was taken down by Inveraray defender Hamish MacLennan but Somhairle MacDonald positioned himself well to intercept the clearance and MacDonald’s shot from the left flew into the top corner of the net on the keeper’s right side.

Inveraray levelled with just five first half minutes remaining. Lewis MacNicol’s free-hit from inside his own half on the right allowed Allan MacDonald to run onto the ball on the Inveraray left and his low ball across goal was turned home by Campbell Watt on the right, beating the keeper from a tight angle at his near post.

James Pringle put Skye back in front a minute short of the hour. Martin Pringle’s ball out of defence was played on by Jordan Murchison.

Hamish MacLennan was unable to clear Murchison’s ball to the left and James Pringle cracked a great shot high into the net on his left side.

Somhairle MacDonald got his second and Skye’s third on 63 minutes. Jordan Murchison ran back into the centre circle to play the ball up-field, wide on the Skye right where James Pringle played a great ball across the face of the goal.

Somhairle MacDonald cut inside from the left and he expertly controlled the ball before slotting it past keeper Scott MacLachlan to make it 3-1.

Campbell Watt got his second seven minutes from time with a shot from distance into the roof of the net to make it 3-2, but Skye saw out the final stages to seal a place in the

Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup Final on Saturday October 2, where

they will play either Beauly or Bute.