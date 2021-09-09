Fiona celebrates double wins
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Lochgilphead golfer Fiona McLeod completed a unique double, winning Dunaverty Golf Club’s R.N.L.I Open Event with a net score of 63.
Fiona’s victory added to her previous success in winning Dunvarty’s Holiday Open back in July with a net score of 62. Last weekend’s tournament at the Kintyre club on Saturday September 4, in aid of the RNLI, is a popular feature n the Argyll golfing calendar.