Call for Holyrood debate on Rest and be Thankful

Scotland’s parliament must address the repeated landslides and closures that continue to plague the A83, according to an MSP for the area.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron has called for a parliamentary debate on the next steps for the A83 Rest and Be Thankful and the plans to deliver a permanent, long-term solution to the problem.

The Scottish Conservative MSP lodged a parliamentary motion which is marked for a members’ business debate, and it must secure the signatures of MSPs from at least three political parties represented in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Cameron said: ‘I welcome the progress that has been made in terms of identifying a new route into Argyll and Bute to replace the existing A83 Rest and Be Thankful pass, but it is clear that the timescales to deliver the new route do not meet the urgency that is expected by local residents and businesses, who are at their wits’ end.

‘There is clear consensus for Transport Scotland to act with greater urgency, and I feel it is right that MSPs from all parties have the opportunity to discuss this issue given its immense importance to the people of Argyll and Bute.’

The push for a Holyrood debate comes following calls from the A83 Rest and Be Thankful Campaign group, who represent 1,500 businesses across Argyll and Bute, for Transport Scotland to speed up its plans to deliver the new road which is earmarked to replace the existing pass.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: ‘We are asking for the Scottish Government to recognise the RABT as an emergency, cut through the business-as-usual approach and deliver a change that will not only improve lives and livelihoods, but also reduce the carbon footprint of what is also considered a climate emergency. We need the Scottish Government and parliament to deliver on their pre-election promises of a rapid solution for the RABT.

Mr Cameron added: ‘I would encourage residents who want to see change, to email their MSP, and ask them to sign the motion.’