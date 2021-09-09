Announcements – September 10, 2021

DEATHS

BRODIE – Peacefully with her family by her side, on September 2, 2021 at Campbeltown Hospital, Jeanette Ross, Seaside Cottage, in her 74th year, much loved wife of Angus, a loving and devoted mum of John, Angus and Lindsay, cherished granny and great-granny and a beloved mother-in-law of Nona, Lorraine and Mark.

MACPHERSON – Peacefully at home, 30 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on September 5, 2021, Nannie McGuire (Nancy) in her 97th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Gordon Macpherson, loving mother of Elizabeth, Catherine, Ann and Sandra, respected mother-in-law of Les, Willie, Kenneth and Willie and a very proud granny and great-granny. Nancy’s funeral will take place in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church on Tuesday, September 14 at 1.00pm. Thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.30pm. We will travel along Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Nancy along our route.

McNAB – Catherine (née Beattie). Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Catherine (formerly of Barrhead) beloved wife of the late John (formerly of Tarbert) much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon and Lorraine, loving gran of Jennifer and Lauren and a dear friend of many who will be sorely missed. Funeral service at Woodside Crematorium, Paisley, on Tuesday, September 14 at 3.30pm.

TAYLOR – Peacefully in Melbourne on September 3, 2021, Wilma Elizabeth Taylor (née MacAlister) in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bertie and much loved sister of Jessie, Alaine, Maureen, Archie, and the late Mary and Pat. A cherished sister-in-law and aunt who will be much missed by both family and friends.

WATSON – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, with her family by her side, on August 26, 2021, Elizabeth Thomson Urquhart (Beth) in her 85th year, Islestone, High Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Lawrence Watson, much loved mum of Laurence, Robin and the late John, mother-in-law of Nicole and Lorraine and a loving gran of Euan, Kieran, Kyle, Skye and Rebecca.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

RAMSAY – The family of the late Betty Ramsay would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to nursing and medical staff at Inveraray Surgery, Mid Argyll Hospital and all her carers, for the kind care and attention received. Special thanks also to Sheena and staff at Chalmers Court and Margaret and Ally for their great care and friendship over the years, to Rev. Dorothy Wallace for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for caring and professional handling of all arrangements, Piper Stuart Liddell for his renderings and to the large number who lined the Main Street and to those who attended and paid their last respects at Glen Shira Cemetery. Donations to Inveraray and Lochfyneside Church raised £205.

REFFIN – The family of the late Dorothy (Dot) Reffin would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls, letters, messages and offers of support following their recent sad and sudden loss. Grateful thanks to all the medical and nursing staff of Ward B, Lorn & Islands Hospital Oban for the exceptional care given to Dot, and also for the kindness and compassion shown to our family. Our thanks are extended to the Rev. Dugald Cameron for a fitting service; to Cameron MacDonald for delivering the tribute on behalf of the family in a comforting and uplifting manner. Special thanks to

the firm of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, Lochgilphead for taking care of all arrangements in a professional, dignified and reassuring manner, along with the kind assistance from Catriona and the firm of Hamish Hoey and Son. Finally our thanks to all who attended at the church and graveside and to all who paid their respects as the funeral cortège made its way to Pennyfuir Cemetery. The retiral collection has raised over £650 for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. “A million feelings, a thousand thoughts, a hundred memories, one person.” Missed greatly by all her family and friends.

SINCLAIR – The family of the late Mary Sinclair would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their many flowers, cards, phone calls received following the sad loss of Mary. Special thanks to Kenneth Blair and staff for their professionalism, the Rev William Crossan for his kind words and comforting service, Campbeltown hospital staff and the Argyll Arms Hotel for the lovely tea. Finally to those many people who paid their respects at the church and on the route to Kilkerran Cemetery.

MEMORIAMS

GODDARD – Agnes, died September 6, 1999.

Miss and love you always.

– Mum, Sandra, Ali and family.

Love and miss you very much.

– Twinkle.

SEMPLE – In proud and loving memory of our son Callum, who lost his brave fight for life on September 10, 2020, aged 61.

Rest in peace Callum.

– With love from Mum.