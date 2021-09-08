Sound of Jura citizen science project is spot on

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The people of Argyll have been asked to play their part in vital conservation work in the Sound of Jura.

The Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) is seeking help in its efforts to protect the critically-endangered flapper skate that inhabit the waters from Loch Sunart to the Sound of Jura.

This Marine Protected Area is the focus for a study of the fish which hopes to lead to a better understanding of their movements which are thought to be very long ranging.

In order that the skate are offered the right protection in the right areas marine managers want to build a catalogue listing individual fish and their travels.

To identify each fish their unique spot patterns are recorded, and it is this capacity to recognise each fish that SAMS is seeking help with.

A citizen science project called Skatespotter has been designed to create an online database of flapper skate in Scotland.

Anyone interested in helping with this conservation work will be asked to match photos of the fish by recognising each individual’s spot patterns.

Like a game of spot the difference this task requires patience, attention to detail, but most of all, plenty of people to do the matching.

To find out more and sign up to help visit: https://skatespotter.sams.ac.uk