New era begins for historic Argyll church

The future is bright for a historic Argyll church no longer used for worship, after it was purchased for the community by a local charity.

It is no coincidence that the ancient Celtic Christian site of St Munn’s Church lies on the shore of the waterway known as the Holy Loch.

The Irish monk, St Munn (Fintán of Taghmon) founded a monastic community at Kilmun in the seventh century, and the remains of a 12th-century church are still visible.

The significance of Kilmun as a local centre of Christianity was so great by the 15th century that the loch became known as the Holy Loch, and the powerful Clan Campbell adopted it as their spiritual home.

It became the final resting place of Campbell chieftains and remained so for half a millenium. The last to be interred at the Argyll Mausoleum was Niall Campbell, 10th Duke of Argyll in 1949.

Next to the Campbell mausoleum lies St Munn’s church building.

Sadly, the church is no longer an active place of worship for the dwindling local community and the building has been one of many placed on the market by the Church of Scotland in recent years.

But rather than a conversion to a family home or business premises, St Munn’s is set to be preserved.

Registered charity Historic Kilmun has recently purchased St Munns Church with a view to increasing community involvement, improving access arrangements and generating funds towards preservation of the buildings.

The ceremonial handover took place in front of an invited audience in late August with Reverend Janet MacKellar, Moderator of the Argyll Presbytery, handing over the church key to Dinah McDonald, a founding member of Historic Kilmun.

The Grade A-listed church features an incredibly rare water-powered organ, stained glass created by renowned artist Stephen Adams, the adjacent Argyll Mausoleum – and the burial place of Dr Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman in the UK to be on the General Medical Register.

Dinah McDonald explained: ‘There has been a church on this site since the seventh century and we’re delighted that Historic Kilmun now has control of this remarkable historic and cultural asset from the Church of Scotland with a view to preserving it for generations to come.

‘Historic Kilmun was founded in 2009 and is based at the church along with projects such as Faith in Cowal and the ECHO Trail,’ she added.

The church is open from March through to October on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (10am to 4pm), as well as by appointment.