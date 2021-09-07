RIAS names Egg Shed as on of its Buildings of the Year

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Egg Shed – Ardrishaig’s heritage and community hub which opened in August 2019 and was designed by Oliver Chapman Architects – has been named by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) as one of Scotland’s best new buildings in the RIAS Awards, Scotland’s national architecture awards.

The Egg Shed’s modest design aims to improve the built environment of Ardrishaig’s waterfront and increase the tourist offer within the village. It provides a new destination for learning about the rich heritage of the area alongside facilities for both visitors and local residents. Using flood resistant materials this easily visible project builds upon Scottish Canals’ existing facilities to allow story-telling and tourism to flourish.

The RIAS Awards judges praised The Egg Shed as ‘an excellent example of how a small architectural intervention can transform an area and open up new possibilities for future development.’ It was one of 14 RIAS awards announced on September 2, which include exemplary new housing, education and healthcare facilities, as well as a new training centre for Scotland’s sporting champions, a temporary museum housing a Charles Rennie Mackintosh masterpiece, and a moveable microhome on the Isle of Skye.

The awards demonstrate the quality and breadth of architectural endeavour in Scotland. All types and sizes of architectural projects can win a RIAS Award as the list of 2021 awards winners demonstrates. Buildings are assessed by an expert jury who look at each project’s architectural integrity, usability and context, delivery and execution, and sustainability.

The Egg Shed and all other winners of the RIAS Awards will become the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award. The shortlist for the 2021 Andrew Doolan Award will be announced on September 30, with the winner announced on November 30.

RIAS President Christina Gaiger said: ‘I am delighted to see The Egg Shed winning a RIAS Award. It is a terrific building and a great example of how architecture can make a real difference to places and people’s lives. My congratulations to Oliver Chapman Architects, their client Scottish Canals, and the local community in Ardrishaig who played such an important role in helping this fantastic building take shape.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of our built environment to individuals and communities, and the RIAS Awards are a moment to pause and celebrate the incredible difference that architects are making across the country. This year’s RIAS Awards demonstrate the critical role architecture can play – whether that is delivering better homes and public services, addressing climate change, celebrating our shared culture and heritage, or simply giving moments of real delight.

‘There is a real breadth in this year’s clutch of RIAS Awards, demonstrating the versatility of the profession, and each of them is a very worthy winner.’

The Egg Shed project is no stranger to awards, with Oliver Chapman Architects last year winning the Ambassador Award at the annual Edinburgh Architectural Association Design Awards.