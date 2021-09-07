Dhurrie herd deemed crème de la crème
After a year’s break because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kintyre Holstein Breeders’ Club celebrated the return of its annual herds competition.
The event was held on Wednesday August 18, a bit later than usual, but it proved to be well supported.
This year’s judge was noted breeder Jimmy Barr of Clochkeil who had a hard task but made a great job of it.
Results: Small herds: 1 Dhurrie, 2 Kilkeddan, 3 Machrihanish. Large herds: 1 West Backs, 2 Kilkivan, 3 Drumalea. Production class: 1 Machrihanish, 2 West Backs, 3 Kilkeddan.
The individual and overall prizes went to the Dhurrie.
Afterwards, members enjoyed a lovely dinner and prizegiving ceremony at Machrihanish Golf Club.
‘Huge thanks to all our competitors, those who followed throughout the day and to our judge,’ said a club spokesperson.