Your Pictures – September 3, 2021
It’s fair to say that this week’s featured photograph is something of a stunner.
Catherine Munro of Inveraray was up and about bright and early to capture the sun rising behind Binnein an Fhìdhleir above Glen Kinglas on Wednesday August 25.
Taken from Inveraray, the photo shows the early morning light reflecting on Loch Fyne as a blanket of dawn mist hangs over its eastern shore.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk