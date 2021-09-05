Mary’s Meals appeals for Haiti help

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A humanitarian appeal continues by Argyll-based school feeding charity Mary’s Meals following last month’s earthquake in Haiti, which left around half a million children in need of emergency help.

Tens of thousands of homes were destroyed by the 7.2 magnitude disaster and the need for food, safe water, and shelter continues.

Mary’s Meals, which provides a daily nutritious meal to children in schools in some of the world’s poorest communities, has been reaching children in Haiti for 15 years and works closely with four well-established and trusted local partners across the country.

The charity is now supporting those partners to deliver emergency ration packs to families in the worst affected areas.

Daniel Adams, executive director of Mary’s Meals, says: ‘Before the earthquake hit many communities in Haiti were already vulnerable, as the country struggles with ongoing political unrest and extensive long-term damage from previous natural disasters. This latest catastrophe has left hundreds of thousands of people in desperate need.

‘Alongside our incredible local partners, as funds allow, we will do all we can to reach as many people as possible with essential supplies at this heart-breaking time. We are grateful for the generosity of those who can help us reach families who are struggling to survive in the aftermath of this devastating situation.”

Marie-Flore Chipps, co-founder of Mary’s Meals’ local partner Summits Education, added: ‘As we witness our country come together again with resilience and perseverance, support in this time will be pivotal in ensuring that communities affected by this disaster will overcome its aftermath and thrive once again.’

In Haiti, around 100,000 children currently receive Mary’s Meals each school day. Though the regions where the charity provides meals have not been directly affected by the earthquake, it is determined to reach those in critical need at this time.

Mary’s Meals currently reaches more than 1.8 million hungry children in 19 of the poorest countries with a daily school meal. The promise of food attracts impoverished children to the classroom, where they can gain an education that will one day be their ladder out of poverty.

Visit the www.marysmeals.org.uk website to donate.