Get in the zone with a goal-busting bootcamp

Looking to achieve your fitness goals? Not sure where to start or needing some motivation to get you back on track?

liveArgyll is here to support you as your set out on your fitness journey with a new six-week bootcamp.

The Myzone Bootcamp will be running from Tuesday September 7 at Mid Argyll Sports Centre, Lochgilphead.

Myzone is an innovative wearable heart rate-based system that uses wireless and cloud technology to accurately monitor physical activity.

During a workout the belt monitors heart rate, calories and time exercising that convert into Myzone Effort Points, with a focus on rewarding effort rather than fitness so you can see how effective your session has been.

Myzone Bootcamps provide a supportive and social group training experience with a dedicated instructor who will keep you motivated throughout.

Including fun, progressive circuit training the bootcamp will not just challenge you physically but mentally too.

For more information or to book online visit: liveargyll.co.uk/mid-argyll-bootcamp-september-2021 or alternatively contact Mid Argyll Sports Centre directly at masc@liveargyll.co.uk or call 01546 603228.