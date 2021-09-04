Zander inspires cousins to climb highest peak

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two young cousins conquered the UK’s highest peak for the youngest member of their family.

Andrew Livingstone, aged eight and Gavin Boyle, 13, a second year pupil at Lochgilphead High School, joined family and friends on the expedition on August 21 to raise money for the charity SANDS (Still birth and neonatal death society).

Their auntie Gail Williamson is proud of the lads’ efforts, saying: ‘The boys joined myself, my partner, sister and friends to climb Ben Nevis.

‘They did absolutely amazingly and were supported throughout the walk by everyone encouraging them all the way up.

‘They are super proud that they made it to top of the biggest mountain in the UK. It was a huge challenge for them but they made it to the top and raised £700 for the charity.’

Gail, originally from Lochgilphead, continued: ‘We chose SANDS after I was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening pregnancy related condition when having my little boy Zander.

‘He was eventually born on February 5 by emergency section once they had realised I had something called HELLP syndrome.

‘Thanks to the amazing doctors at Wishaw General they quickly realised what was wrong and Zander was safely delivered.

‘SANDS provides support and research to help recognise the symptoms of this and other illnesses during pregnancy.

‘The boys were very committed to supporting and raising money for their baby cousin and couldn’t wait to get back to school on Monday to tell all their friends what they had achieved.’