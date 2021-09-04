News from the districts – September 3, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Minard

Minard Community Association is planning a community beach clean on Sunday September 5, with the support of recycling and anti-litter charity the GRAB Trust.

The plan is to cover the Loch Fyne shoreline from Minard Castle to Quarry Point, starting at 1.30pm. A community barbecue will round off the day.

The organisers have been lent equipment by the GRAB Trust.

If you would like to take part, contact Margaret Moncur in advance – or message on the Minard Community Noticeboard Facebook page. Bring gloves, and bags will be provided.

Covid precautions will be followed, and the organisers ask that anyone feeling unwell or who has been in contact with anyone unwell or with known Covid does not come along. If possible, complete a lateral flow test before attending.

The GRAB Trust offers small grants of up to £250 to formally-constituted groups for litter picks in Argyll and Bute carried out before September 30.

Prior authorisation must be obtained from the GRAB Trust, and applications made using the online form at the www.grab.org.uk/beachc.html web page.

The grant can be spent as the group decides, but as funding is limited a claim does not guarantee that a grant will be awarded.

Claims must be made on or before October 31 for cleans completed prior to September 30.

Kennacraig

Full marks for creativity to whoever came up with this slight amendment to the road sign on the A83 at Kennacraig.

While we cannot, of course, condone the defacing of a trunk road sign and these foolish things, it’s hard not to admire the skill – right down to the choice of font style to match the official lettering.

In fact, it’s difficult to tell how the person behind this could have done more than this.

Tarbert

After an enforced absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, popular children’s theatre group The McDougalls made a triumphant return to Tarbert last weekend.

Their Big Splash show goes on tour in October but Tarbert was treated to a special preview performance on Sunday.

The crowd danced and sang along with Max, Auntie Aggie and, of course, Morag the rabbit as well as a whole host of new characters in this all-new show.

Auntie Aggie said after the show: ‘I love packing my mint imperials into my handbag and heading round to Tarbert; it’s like a wee holiday!’

The McDougalls play to sell-out audiences all over the UK and will be back in December with their new Christmas show, The McDougalls in Toyland.

These events are organised by West Kintyre Promotions, a community interest company committed to bringing the best entertainment to Kintyre at affordable prices.