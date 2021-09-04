MOJO 2021 preview – Charles ‘Che’ Martin

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 16 with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, over the next few weeks the Argyllshire Advertiser will be featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO festival.

Charles Martin from Campbeltown is the second act to feature in our series.

Preferring to be known as Che (pronounced ‘Shay’), he has had a love of singing since he was a boy, but it wasnt until he reached his 30s that he finally took up singing covers and playing guitar.

That was back in 2000, and from then Che kept up his interest by doing the odd covers gig and performing Karaoke – until his big inner MOJO break unexpectedly came in 2017.

This was entirely due to Scotland not doing so well in World Cup qualifying, so he decided to create his own unique and upbeat version of our national anthem called ‘This is Scotland’ in his own indie folk style.

Over the last four years Che has gone from strength to strength, writing and playing his own music around Campbeltown bars, at the Kintyre Songwriters Festival, and most recently at the Kintyre Music Festiva,l to a great response.

With occasional support from a cello player, his performance has been likened to Johnny Cash’s cool and concise style, and Che’s influences include Johnny among many other greats like The Doors, Neil Young and Lou Reed.

Che hopes to keep gigging and do some recording soon and the MOJO organisers look forward to his set in October, which is sure to be memorable.

Don’t forget to check out the MOJO-Argyll Facebook page for the latest updates and information.