Mid Argyll stitchers give global leaders the needle

Stitching groups joined forces this week to help send a message to world leaders at the COP26 conference in Glasgow later this year.

Stitches for Survival is a UK-wide initiative which is asking knitters, crocheters and stitchers to create a banner 1.5 miles long – representing the significant 1.5 degrees of global warming milestone – which will be displayed at COP 26 in Glasgow, after which it will be repurposed as blankets for the homeless.

The ‘Knit and Natter Crochet and Chatter’ group in Craignish and ‘The Castaways’ in Lochgilphead decided to participate and members have spent the past few months crafting their pieces each of which had to be 100cm by 60cm with a blue/green background.

The two groups met at the MS Centre in Lochgilphead on Tuesday August 31 to sew the panels together. These will now be sent off to Glasgow to be joined up with other panels from around the UK.