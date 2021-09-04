Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – September 3, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cause for hope

The response from the Scottish Ambulance to Councillor Philand’s earlier approach has encouraging aspects, and others which leave room for concern.

The recruitment of more ambulance personnel is good news, and let’s hope they are trained and on the front line before too long. Our hard-pressed ambulance staff do a fantastic job with the resources they are given, but the needs of a large, dispersed rural area with geography like nowhere else in Scotland need to be understood by bosses.

We could well be barking up the wrong tree, but it looks like emergency ambulances are deployed with the help of a computer algorithm, so maybe this needs tweaking to take account of geography.

Whatever happens, it must happen soon, before there is a tragedy due to delays.

Freedom

While Covid is far from gone, we are starting to see events able to be held thanks to vaccination.

It was really refreshing last weekend to get out and about as football, shinty and garden parties were held in the sun.

And there are some promising footballers and shinty players out there too, which bodes well for the future.