Young Kilmory side beaten by experience
Mowi Central League
Kilmory 0 Lochaber 3
The Lochaber second team made their first visit to MacRae Park and went home with both points after beating a Kilmory side sprinkled with youth 3-0 in this Mowi Central League fixture.
In a closely-contested match Lochaber’s greater experience finally won through.
David Langan scored on 37 minutes to give Lochaber an interval lead and added a second a couple of minutes after the re-start.
Darris Riddle made it 3-0 on 66 minutes.
Kilmory’s young players stood up to a tough physical test and can be proud of their progress.
The Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup semi-final between Skye Camanachd and Inveraray at Spean Bridge was postponed because of Covid restrictions as Skye suspended all shinty for a week.
Elsewhere, Kinlochshiel reached their first-ever Camanachd Cup final after beating Kyles Athletic 2-0 at Taynuilt, and now await the outcome of this Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi final between Kingussie and Lovat at An Aird in Fort William.