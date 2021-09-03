Young Kilmory side beaten by experience

An unusual challenge from Lochaber's Ali MacDonald on Sandy Leiper for Kilmory as the pair enjoyed a great tussle in the middle of the park

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now

Mowi Central League

Kilmory 0 Lochaber 3

The Lochaber second team made their first visit to MacRae Park and went home with both points after beating a Kilmory side sprinkled with youth 3-0 in this Mowi Central League fixture.

In a closely-contested match Lochaber’s greater experience finally won through.

David Langan scored on 37 minutes to give Lochaber an interval lead and added a second a couple of minutes after the re-start.

Darris Riddle made it 3-0 on 66 minutes.

Kilmory’s young players stood up to a tough physical test and can be proud of their progress.

The Alvance British Aluminium Balliemore Cup semi-final between Skye Camanachd and Inveraray at Spean Bridge was postponed because of Covid restrictions as Skye suspended all shinty for a week.

Elsewhere, Kinlochshiel reached their first-ever Camanachd Cup final after beating Kyles Athletic 2-0 at Taynuilt, and now await the outcome of this Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi final between Kingussie and Lovat at An Aird in Fort William.

 