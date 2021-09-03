Recruitment promise to ease ambulance crisis

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A campaign to recruit more Argyll ambulance staff has had ‘a great deal of interest’ according to the service’s top official.

It comes after numerous reports of delays in ambulance attendance across Mid Argyll – in some cases involving a full day waiting for crews to arrive.

Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand approached the Scottish Ambulance Service with the community’s concerns, and last week received a response from chief executive Pauline Howie.

Ms Howie said the service had ‘taken this matter very seriously’.

Explaining that the service uses a computerised priority-based system ‘to ensure that emergency ambulances are available to respond to the most serious and life-threatening case in the first instance’, she added: ‘On those occasions where we are unable to allocate a timely response to patients, the Scottish Ambulance Service operates a welfare call-back process, which involves a designated clinical advisor calling the patient/family back.

‘This contact is firstly to apologise for the delay and to reassess the patient’s clinical condition.

‘This protocol is to ensure contact is maintained with patients throughout the period prior to an ambulance arriving.

‘These welfare calls also provide the chance to rapidly identify if the patient’s condition has deteriorated and requires an escalated response time.

‘We always strive to offer the highest possible standards of care to our patients.

‘We appreciate it is really disappointing when people are let down, unfortunately the high level of demand that we have been experiencing, as well as the volume of other significantly unwell patients, contributes to delays.’

Ms Howie added: ‘The service is currently under significant pressure like the rest of the health and care system in Scotland and across the UK due to the ongoing pandemic.’

A review of ambulance cover in the area has been carried out, and additional frontline staff are being recruited, which, said Ms Howie, will ‘reduce delays for patients and the likelihood of an incident like this occurring in the future’.

She concluded: ‘There has been a great deal of interest in this initiative and we are optimistic we will see a significant increase in recruited staff as a result.’

Councillor Philand said: ‘I have asked for a meeting with the Scottish Ambulance Service area manager to discuss what progress has been made.’

The lack of resources prompted three Mid Argyll women – Paula Cameron, Jessica McMullen and Karen Heafey – to start a petition following their own and others’ experiences of ambulance delays.

To date their petition – to the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Government – asking for more crews and ambulances has attracted almost 300 signatures.

Paula Cameron stresses, though, that Mid Argyll ambulance crews and hospital staff are ‘amazing’.

She added: ‘My concern is that there simply aren’t enough crews working at any one time.’