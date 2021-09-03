Police report – September 3, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

No valid shotgun certificate

On Tuesday August 24 police officers conducted a firearms check on a registered firearms holder in the Lochgilphead area. He was allegedly found to be in possession of shotguns for which he did not have a valid certificate. A 48-year-old man was subsequently charged with the offence, the firearms seized and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

No car insurance

At about 3.20am on Friday August 20 officers on patrol in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead stopped a vehicle for having no insurance. The driver, a man aged 31, was issued with a ticket to present a valid insurance document at a police station within seven days. He subsequently has been charged with the offence. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Assault and abusive behaviour

Police received a report at about 5.45pm on Monday August 30 of a man allegedly being abusive towards a woman in Harbour Street, Tarbert. Officers attended and a 37-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with assault and abusive behaviour and kept in custody to present to the court and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Hit and run

Around 7pm on Friday August 27 on the A819 Inveraray-Dalmally road, approximately two miles south of the A85 junction, a dark coloured Volvo struck another vehicle, damaging the car and injuring the driver, before leaving the scene towards the A85. Police are appealing for anyone on the A819 or A85 who may have seen the incident, noted a dark vehicle with damage to it or who might have dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone with any information can contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 3462 of August 27.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.