New Rest pit – welcome protection or waste of money?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The completion of the latest £1.1 million roadside pit at the Rest and be Thankful to intercept debris from a landslip before reaching the A83 has been met with scepticism by a campaign group.

Announcing its completion, trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said the catch-pit would provide additional resilience to the A83.

The 120m long and 12m wide pit is said to be capable of holding around 4,500 tonnes of debris material from a landslip.

It is the fifth phase of pit construction to be completed along the route, and connects to existing catch-pits in the area, giving an estimate capacity of almost 20,000 tonnes of landslide debris.

Construction of the latest pit began in September last year following the initial clear-up of major landslides in 2020, with work taking place as repairs to the road and hillside were carried out.

Minister for Transport Graeme Dey thanked staff at Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland for their ‘continued hard work on this vital project’.

He added: ‘Improving the resilience of the A83 Rest and be Thankful is one of our top priorities, so the completion of this additional catch-pit is very welcome.

‘The Scottish Government continues to treat the issue with the seriousness and urgency it deserves, as we look to implement measures to maintain connectivity on a short, medium and long term basis.’

A spokesperson for the Rest and be Thankful (RABT) Campaign, a group spearheaded by Argyll business leaders, said: ‘Transport Scotland has spent £1.1m of taxpayers’ money to dig a hole.

‘How long will they waste money digging instead of investing in a permanent solution?’

As Transport Scotland investigates an alternative route through Glen Croe as a long-term answer, RABT Campaign founder and former Kingfisher Group director John Gurr wants to see a different ‘level of thinking’ on the problem.

Transport Scotland estimates that a decade will pass before a new route is built, but the campaign group wants a permanent solution by May 2024.

Speaking to the Argyllshire Advertiser earlier this summer, Mr Gurr said: ‘It’s about what could be done for an area that would encourage tourism, allow businesses to thrive and populations to grow.

‘Put in the infrastructure and people and businesses will follow; things become self-sustaining.

‘It’s there for big cities.’