Bahrain billet means father and son reunion

There was a Middle Eastern reunion earlier this month for a Lochgilphead father and son aboard a Royal Navy ship.

Former Royal Navy marine engineer Chris Wragg waved off his son, serving on board Sandown-class minehunter HMS Shoreham, before the ship left Bahrain for the final time on her voyage back to UK waters.

They had not seen each other in 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When Cameron found out he would be drafted to HMS Shoreham, he and his father realised that they would see each other again shortly when the ship reached the Persian Gulf.

Originally from Lochgilphead, Chris left the Royal Navy in 2012 and now works as the waterfront manager at the UK naval support facility in Bahrain, providing technical support to the UK mine countermeasure warships deployed as part of Operation Kipion.

Keeping the Royal Navy in the family, Cameron joined BRNC Dartmouth in 2019 to commission as a warfare officer, making him the fourth generation of armed forces in his family.

Cameron is now spending his time in HMS Shoreham conducting ‘specialist fleet time’ training before qualifying as an officer of the watch.

Thoroughly enjoying his first overseas deployment as part of his training, he chose warfare because of its diverse roles.

‘It is very exciting to have my first deployment in a warship based overseas and particularly exciting to have one which is so close to my father,’ said Cameron.

Proud father Chris said: ‘My wife and I are incredibly proud of Cameron. It has been his ambition to join the armed forces since he was a young boy and we are very happy he chose to join the senior service.’

HMS Bangor will relieve HMS Shoreham as one of the UK’s continuous mine countermeasure presence in the Gulf as part of Operation Kipion.