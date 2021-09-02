Stuart tops Argyllshire Gathering piping competition

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The pipe major and pipe sergeant of Inveraray and District Pipe Band featured prominently in the list of winners at last week’s Argyllshire Gathering invitational solo piping competitions.

Pipe Major Stuart Liddell won the 150th Anniversary Piobaireachd and medley contests in Oban, with the band’s pipe sergeant Alasdair Henderson taking second prize in the prestigious piobaireachd.

Benderloch’s Angus MacColl came out on top in the Strathspey and reel competition.

The overall invitational winner was Stuart Liddell.

With Covid stopping pipers from overseas, the usual Gold Medal competition was replaced by an Argyll Invitational competition

This year saw the playing for the first time of Dr Whittow’s Salute to the 150th Argyllshire Gathering on the march to Mossfield from Argyll Square in Oban.

Results

Argyllshire Gathering Invitational

150th Anniversary Piobaireachd

1 Stuart Liddell

2 Alasdair Henderson

3 Finlay Johnstone

Argyllshire Gathering Invitational

150th Anniversary March Strathspey & Reel

1 Angus MacColl

2 William McCallum

3 Stuart Liddell

Argyllshire Gathering Invitational

150th Anniversary Medley

1 Stuart Liddell

2 Sarah Muir

3 William McCallum

Overall Winner

1 Stuart Liddell

March ‘A’

1 Steven Leask

2 Angus John MacColl

3 William McCallum

4 Sarah Muir

5 Angus D. MacColl

March Grade ‘B’

1 Andrew Hall

2 John Dew

3 Sandy Cameron

4 Jonathon Simpson

5 Ruairidh Brown

Strathspey & Reel ‘A’

1 Stuart Liddell

2 Alasdair Henderson

3 William McCallum

4 Calum Watson

5 Pipe Major Ben Duncan

Strathspey & Reel ‘B’

1 John Dew

2 Ross Miller

3 Fraser Allison

4 Ruairidh Brown

5 Callum Wynd

Jig

1 Stuart Liddell

2 William McCallum

3 Steven Gray

4 Pipe Major Ben Duncan

5 Sarah Muir

PIC:

Stuart Liddell of Inveraray and Dunoon native Alasdair Henderson were placed first and second respectively in the Argyllshire Gathering invitational 150th Anniversary Piobaireachd. Photo: Kevin McGlynn. no_a36ArgyllshireGathering01_McGlynn