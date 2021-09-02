Star edged out in tight cup tie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

SAFL Centenary Cup Section 1

Lochgilphead Red Star 2-3 Glynhill Moorcroft

Lochgilphead Red Star played host to Premier Division side Glynhill Moorcroft last Saturday in an entertaining encounter and were unfortunate not to take something from an entertaining match in front of a healthy Ropework crowd.

The visiting Renfrew-based side took the lead after just nine minutes when a long clearance managed to breach the Star defence and their striker scorded with a controlled effort past Jake Weir in the Star goal.

The visitors could have doubled their lead after 20 minutes when the ball once again fell to their dangerous forward but this time Jake was able to parry the ball to safety with an excellent stop.

RJD-sponsored Star began to find a way back into the match with striker Cammy MacDonald causing plenty of problems and could have equalised in spectacular fashion when his turn and shot from 25 yards came crashing back off the underside of the bar.

MacDonald was heavily involved in the Star equaliser as he pulled in a Lee MacLean pass before dinking a neat chip into the box which was headed home by Stuart MacLean to bring Star level at 1-1.

This is how it remained until half time and Star came out well at the start of the second half with Craig Aitken delivering a number of threatening crosses into the box.

It was no surprise when it was an Aitken cross from the left which was met by MacDonald with a sliding finish to give Star the lead at 2-1.

This was, unfortunately, his last involvement in the game as he was forced off with a dead leg with veteran forward Robert Docherty taking his place.

Glynhill found an equaliser themselves with a touch of fortune as their midfielder’s deflected effort left Jake Weir with no chance, although Star will feel the goal was avoidable after giving up cheap possession in their own half.

With 15 minutes to go the visitors found a winner when their midfield player produced a spectacular curling effort which again left Weir with no chance, and the game was once again turned on its head.

Star tried to force another equaliser late on but the visitors’ defence remained resolute to frustrate the home side and secure their place in the quarter-finals as group winners.

Star, on the other hand, are left waiting for other results to see if they make it through as a best runner-up.

On Saturday September 4 Star are in Scottish Cup action as they welcome St Peter’s to the Ropework in what will likely prove another tough test against good opposition. The game kicks off at 2pm.