Oban thrilled by royal tour of town

The welcome matched the warm weather when Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited Oban to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Argyllshire Gathering.

The first stop for The Princess Royal on Thursday August 26 was Mossfield Park for the Gathering’s morning activities.

Escorted by the Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute Jane MacLeod and accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne was introduced to a number of Gathering members and supporters, including Dee Bradbury OBE, the first female president of the Scottish Rugby Union.

Mrs Bradbury has played a key part in developing youth rugby in the area, with girls’ and boys’ matches featuring on the event programme.

The captains of the winning youth teams were surprised and delighted to be presented with their trophies by HRH.

The princess also presented medals to piper Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, who won the 150th Argyllshire Gathering invitational solo piping competition, and to Pipe Major Iain Lowther, the composer of Dr Whittow’s Salute to the 150th Argyllshire Gathering.

It was composed in memory of the spouse of one of the Gathering stewards, Helen Malcolm, and was the winning composition in the bagpipe tune competition.

After taking an interest in heritage displays from a number of organisations, meeting Gathering volunteer stewards and enjoying athletics, dancing and musical performances, Her Royal Highness moved on to a tour of Oban High School where she was met by head teacher Peter Bain, head boy Angus Files and head girl Hannah Crowe.

Her Royal Highness was presented with gifts, including specially-engraved crystal glasses by Hannah and Angus on behalf of the school community.

The Princess told them she had thoroughly enjoyed her visit to the school and wished them well for the year ahead.

Speaking afterwards, Hannah said: ‘It was an amazing opportunity to meet her today. She asked us lots of questions and really helped us to stay relaxed. It’s been a really exciting day.’

Angus added: ‘It was a real privilege to be able to show the princess around today. We have only been in our roles for two weeks, so it feels quite surreal.

‘We really hope that she enjoyed her visit as much as we did.’

The final stop was Atlantis Leisure, where a number of voluntary groups were taking part in a community showcase.

The Princess spent time talking to organisers and volunteers, hearing about the work they do to support people dealing with a wide range of issues, including mental health, recovery from addiction, young carers, mobility issues and more.

‘She showed such an interest in us and what we do; she was so friendly,’ said one volunteer, while another added: ‘We were so grateful and amazed at how much time she spent with each of us, chatting and asking us lots of questions.’

Jane MacLeod, Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, said: ‘Everyone involved with the visit has remarked on the genuine warmth shown by Her Royal Highness during her time in Oban.

‘Her presence at the 150th Argyllshire Gathering, especially after the event could not take place last year, has been a real boost and made the day even more special.

‘The school community are absolutely elated at her positive comments and interest in the pupils, their learning and their work.

‘And our voluntary groups, who work so hard to support people in the community, are encouraged greatly by her taking the time to find out more about what they do, and by her kind words.

‘We are always very happy to give the warmest possible welcome to The Princess Royal when she visits Argyll and Bute, and we hope that she will be able to visit us again very soon.’