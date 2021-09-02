Every dog has its day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To mark International Dog Day on August 26, just for a bit of fun and via our social media channels we asked readers for photos of their pooches.

Siobhan Purcell from Tarbert sent us these photos of Brochan the ‘bullweiler’ – a cross between a rottweiler and bulldog.

As well as being a big canine character and part of the family, Siobhan explained that Brochan also serves as a PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) support dog for her partner Ali Duff – aka The Hairy Piper.

‘Brochan’s his rock,’ said Siobhan. ‘She makes him laugh when he’s down, supports him in his darkest moments and she’s the happiest dog ever – at her happiest when bouncing about in the waters of Argyll.’

PICS:

Brochan the bullweiler is ‘the happiest dog ever’, according to her human housemate Siobhan. no_a36DogPics_Brochan01

And never happier than when crashing around in the waves. no_a36DogPics_Brochan02

From Ardrishaig, Maggie Crow sent in a photograph of her beautiful Romanian rescue dog, Bertha, enjoying the sun.

PIC:

Bertha basks in the sunshine. no_a36DogPics_Bertha01