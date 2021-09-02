Announcements – 3 September, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

DEATHS

McMURCHY – Peacefully at home, 2 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on August 25, 2021, Rachel McKenzie, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Neil McMurchy, step mum to Roy, a much loved granny Rachel to all Roy and Marlyn’s family and a loving and caring aunt to the extended McKenzie family.

RAMSAY – On August, 25, 2021, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Elizabeth (Betty) Ramsay, née Anderson, in her 88th year, beloved wife of the late John Ramsay, much loved mother of Heather and Carol, dear mother-in-law of John and Richard, and a dearly loved gran and great-gran, sadly missed by all. A graveside service was held at Glen Shira Cemetery, Inveraray on September 1.

SINCLAIR – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 18, 2021, Mary Sinclair, in her 89th year, 5 Isle View, Machrihanish, dearly beloved daughter of the late Jessie and Duncan Sinclair, formerly of Ballygrogan, loving sister of Cathy, Donald, Margaret and Jessie and a beloved aunt and great aunt.

STROTHER – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 28, 2021, James Gilbert Strother (Jim) in his 84th year, 23 Argyll Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Catherine McSporran Conner and a loving uncle and great uncle. Jim’s funeral will take place in the Highland Parish Church on Saturday, September 4 at 11.00 a.m. A cremation service will be held on Monday, September 6 at 11.15 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church or at Cardross Crematorium. Please remember to observe social distancing.

WILLIS – Peacefully with her family by her side, Valerie “Val” Willis, of 2 Union Place, Lochgilphead and formerly of Ford. Loving wife of the late Ian Willis, and adored mother of Nigel and Alistair. Much respected mother-in-law of Karen and Andrea. Beloved Granny of Nicky and Great-Granny of Alexander. Funeral Service will be held at Lochgilphead Baptist Church on Monday, September 6 at 11am, thereafter a service of committal at Cardross Crematorium at 2.15pm. Numbers are limited at church service, therefore those who are unable to attend or be present in the church, will be able to show their respects as the funeral cortege makes its way up and down Argyll Street immediately following the church service. Family flowers only please. Donations to Mary’s Meals.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

ROBERTSON – Johnnie, Marianne and all the family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and messages of support received on the sad and sudden death of Tommy. Our grateful thanks to Rev. William Crossan for a personal and uplifting service. Kenneth Blair and staff for their professionalism and outstanding care. To Carr Gomm, hospital staff, paramedics, fire brigade, social workers and Argyll Hotel for the fine purvey. Finally thanks to everyone who paid their respects on his way to Kilkerran Cemetery and also at the graveside.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our dear mum Mary (Molly), who passed away on September 6, 2020. Loved and missed every day.

Remember me as I used to be

Think of me; remember my smile

The love we shared; linger awhile

I am at peace now; I am me

At rest for all eternity.

– Love from your daughters Betty, Fay, Mary and Vi xx

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our dear nana, gran and great granny Mary (Molly) who passed away on September 6, 2020.

Gone from home that smiling face,

Those cheerful happy ways,

The heart that won so many friends,

In bygone happy days.

We want to tell you something,

So there won’t be any doubt,

You’re so wonderful to think of,

But so hard to live without.

– Love Rachel, Scott, Leanne, James and all the great grandchildren xx.

MACFARLANE – Treasured memories of Joe, a much loved husband, dad and grandad who died September 6, 2014.

Always in our hearts you’ll stay

Loved and remembered every day

– Inserted by Cath and family.

MACLENNAN M.B.E – Cherished memories of our much loved Dad, Murdo, died September 1, 2013.

Sometimes we just look up, smile, and say we know that was you.

See you later Dad x

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene x

Keep the biscuit jar full Grampa.

– Love from your Grandchildren x